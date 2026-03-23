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Akshay Kumar's New Ventures: From 'Dhurandhar' Success to 'Bhoot Bangla' Excitement

Bollywood icon Akshay Kumar celebrates the success of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge,' a spy drama featuring Ranveer Singh, which has become a colossal box office success. Meanwhile, his upcoming family-friendly horror-comedy 'Bhoot Bangla,' is set to offer a refreshing cinematic experience, with high expectations for its April release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:47 IST
Akshay Kumar's New Ventures: From 'Dhurandhar' Success to 'Bhoot Bangla' Excitement
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Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar revels in the triumph of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge,' a spy drama that has captivated audiences and soared to Rs 761 crore at the box office within just four days, hinting at an eventual crossing of the Rs 1,000 crore milestone.

While 'Dhurandhar' caters to an adult audience, Kumar's soon-to-be-released 'Bhoot Bangla' promises a family-friendly horror-comedy environment. The film, directed by Priyadarshan and featuring stars like Wamiqa Gabbi and Tabu, aims to provide a light-hearted alternative amid the current trend of action-packed movies.

Kumar, alongside Priyadarshan, praises their dedication to storytelling over following industry trends, highlighting the appeal of diverse content. They continue to work on fresh projects, ensuring that each promises to engage and entertain a wide range of viewers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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