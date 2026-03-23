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Honoring a Revolutionary Spirit: Bhagat Singh's Legacy Lives On

The 95th death anniversary of Indian revolutionary Bhagat Singh was observed with an event at Shadman Chowk. Participants celebrated his legacy of fighting oppression. Proposals included renaming the chowk and introducing educational content about Singh's struggle in national curricula, alongside calls for him to be awarded prestigious honors in both Pakistan and India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:19 IST
Honoring a Revolutionary Spirit: Bhagat Singh's Legacy Lives On
Bhagat Singh
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

On Monday, the 95th death anniversary of Indian revolutionary Bhagat Singh was commemorated at Lahore's Shadman Chowk, where he, along with Rajguru and Sukhdev, was hanged by the British in 1931. The Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation led the event, highlighting the revolutionaries' struggle against oppression.

Foundation head Imtiaz Rasheed Qureshi called Singh and his comrades living symbols of resistance. Prominent voices at the event, including senior jurist Raja Zulqarnain, emphasized Bhagat Singh's timeless call for humanity and peace transcending religious and national divides.

The assembly passed resolutions urging the recognition of Singh with Pakistan's 'Nishan-e-Pakistan' and India's 'Bharat Ratna'. Proposals also included renaming Shadman Chowk and adding Singh's story to educational curricula, reinforcing his legacy and promoting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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