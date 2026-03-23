Green Thane: A Future-Ready Budget with No Tax Hikes

Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao presented the 2026-27 fiscal budget amounting to Rs 6,221.12 crore, with a focus on enhancing infrastructure, health, and education, without increasing municipal taxes. The announcement was made during a general body meeting chaired by Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar.

Rao's budget highlights a commitment to financial discipline while seeking to uplift citizens' standard of living through sustainable initiatives and improved transparency in administration. The budget forecasts revenue of Rs 4,078 crore, outlining key allocations, including significant funds for waste management, water supply, and education.

According to Rao, the budget aims to generate Rs 2,376 crore from in-house earnings, Rs 1,702 crore via GST and other duties, with additional funds from loans. The expenditure plan also earmarks substantial amounts for wages and basic facilities, with ongoing projects expected to conclude by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)