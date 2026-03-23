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Green Thane: A Future-Ready Budget with No Tax Hikes

Saurabh Rao, Thane's Municipal Commissioner, unveiled a Rs 6,221.12 crore budget focusing on infrastructure, health, and education for fiscal 2026-27, without raising taxes. The budget aims for sustainable development and administrative transparency, projecting revenue at Rs 4,078 crore and outlining major allocations for wages, waste management, and water supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:19 IST
Green Thane: A Future-Ready Budget with No Tax Hikes
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Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao presented the 2026-27 fiscal budget amounting to Rs 6,221.12 crore, with a focus on enhancing infrastructure, health, and education, without increasing municipal taxes. The announcement was made during a general body meeting chaired by Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar.

Rao's budget highlights a commitment to financial discipline while seeking to uplift citizens' standard of living through sustainable initiatives and improved transparency in administration. The budget forecasts revenue of Rs 4,078 crore, outlining key allocations, including significant funds for waste management, water supply, and education.

According to Rao, the budget aims to generate Rs 2,376 crore from in-house earnings, Rs 1,702 crore via GST and other duties, with additional funds from loans. The expenditure plan also earmarks substantial amounts for wages and basic facilities, with ongoing projects expected to conclude by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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