AWS Operations Disrupted by Middle East Conflict, Raising Concerns Over Cloud Stability

Amazon's cloud computing arm, Amazon Web Services (AWS), has faced operational disruptions at its Bahrain region due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Drone activity in the area has reportedly impacted operations, marking the second such instance within a month.

An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the disturbance after a Reuters inquiry, though details remain scarce regarding whether the facility was directly hit or affected by nearby strikes. Customers are advised to migrate workloads to other AWS regions as the company manages recovery efforts.

The interruptions underscore the vulnerability of major tech operations amid geopolitical tensions, particularly since AWS plays a pivotal role in powering numerous websites and government functions worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)