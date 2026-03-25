Jumanji Saga Continues: Anticipating the Next Adventure

The much-anticipated third installment of the 'Jumanji' franchise by Sony Pictures is scheduled to premiere in theaters on December 25. Originally announced for an earlier release, this film continues the saga with actors Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan returning to their familiar roles. The Hollywood Reporter noted the date shift from the previously planned December 11.

Director Jake Kasdan leads the project, alongside producers Matt Tolmach, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Kasdan himself. The screenplay, crafted by Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg, brings together the creativity behind earlier successes. Fans can also expect the return of actors Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Ser'Darius Blaine, and Morgan Turner, alongside new cast member Awkwafina.

The 'Jumanji' narrative originated from Chris Van Allsburg's 1981 book about a wondrous board game. After the iconic 1995 adaptation, the story evolved with 'Welcome to the Jungle' in 2017, converting the board game into a video game, grossing USD 962.5 million globally. Its sequel 'The Next Level' in 2019, continued the momentum by earning USD 800 million worldwide.