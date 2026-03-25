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BMW M Drift Academy Roars into India's Major Cities

BMW Group India announces the return of its thrilling BMW M Drift Academy in an expanded format across Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi for 2026. The program combines motorsport enthusiasm with responsible driving, offering advanced drifting techniques under expert guidance. Enrollment is now open through BMW dealerships and the DISTRICT by Zomato platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:06 IST
BMW M Drift Academy Roars into India's Major Cities
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BMW Group India has unveiled the much-anticipated return of its BMW M Drift Academy, marking an exciting expansion to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Delhi in 2026. This unique program is geared towards car enthusiasts, offering an opportunity to master advanced drifting techniques in a controlled, safe environment.

The driving course, led by certified BMW instructors, integrates comprehensive driving theory with significant track time using BMW M cars. Participants will learn skills such as controlling and maintaining a drift, all under meticulous supervision. Enrolment is currently open via authorised BMW dealerships and the DISTRICT by Zomato platform, but slots are limited to ensure quality training.

Beyond the educational aspect, the BMW M After Party promises a vibrant celebration of drift culture with music, gourmet food, drift shows, and energetic performances. The initiative promotes a dynamic lifestyle while reinforcing responsible driving practices and fostering a community of motorsport fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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