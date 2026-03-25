Left Menu

Vivek Oberoi Applauds 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' at IFFD 2026

Actor Vivek Oberoi lauded 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' and its global impact at the International Film Festival of Delhi 2026. He emphasized the crucial role of such festivals in showcasing talent and fostering creativity, while celebrating the film's massive success and the blending of diverse cinematic voices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:38 IST
Vivek Oberoi Applauds 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' at IFFD 2026
Vivek Oberoi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Vivek Oberoi has praised the efforts of filmmaker Aditya Dhar and his team for their work on 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' in elevating India's cinematic voice to a global platform. His comments were made during the International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026, highlighting the festival's role in cultivating artistic talent.

Oberoi drew attention to the significant international recognition Indian storytelling has received, particularly through the success of 'Dhurandhar 2.' The film, starring Ranveer Singh, has achieved remarkable commercial success globally, surpassing Rs 700 crore in earnings. The project, produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, is a sequel to 2025's highest-grossing Hindi film, 'Dhurandhar.'

Discussing his acting career, Oberoi expressed his commitment to pursuing roles driven by passion rather than external pressures. Citing Indian cinema's storied history and its legendary figures like Dilip Kumar and NT Rama Rao, he noted the strengthened film ecosystem resulting from the fusion of mainstream and independent film platforms.

Oberoi also underscored the value of the International Film Festival of Delhi in uniting filmmakers from India and overseas, fostering cultural interaction and encouraging creativity. The festival, organized by the Delhi Tourism & Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) and supported by the Delhi government, will run until March 31, showcasing a wide array of Indian and international cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026