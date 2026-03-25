Vivek Oberoi Applauds 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' at IFFD 2026

Actor Vivek Oberoi has praised the efforts of filmmaker Aditya Dhar and his team for their work on 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' in elevating India's cinematic voice to a global platform. His comments were made during the International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026, highlighting the festival's role in cultivating artistic talent.

Oberoi drew attention to the significant international recognition Indian storytelling has received, particularly through the success of 'Dhurandhar 2.' The film, starring Ranveer Singh, has achieved remarkable commercial success globally, surpassing Rs 700 crore in earnings. The project, produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, is a sequel to 2025's highest-grossing Hindi film, 'Dhurandhar.'

Discussing his acting career, Oberoi expressed his commitment to pursuing roles driven by passion rather than external pressures. Citing Indian cinema's storied history and its legendary figures like Dilip Kumar and NT Rama Rao, he noted the strengthened film ecosystem resulting from the fusion of mainstream and independent film platforms.

Oberoi also underscored the value of the International Film Festival of Delhi in uniting filmmakers from India and overseas, fostering cultural interaction and encouraging creativity. The festival, organized by the Delhi Tourism & Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) and supported by the Delhi government, will run until March 31, showcasing a wide array of Indian and international cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)