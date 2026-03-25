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Flames of Controversy: Assam Newspaper Burning Sparks Political Outcry

The burning of Assamese daily 'Asomiya Pratidin' in Sivasagar district has sparked a political stir in Assam. Opposition parties accused BJP members of the incident, while BJP condemned the act. Journalists have decried it as an attack on press freedom. Calls for a transparent investigation continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:44 IST
Flames of Controversy: Assam Newspaper Burning Sparks Political Outcry
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The controversial burning of several bundles of the Assamese daily 'Asomiya Pratidin' in Assam's Sivasagar district on Wednesday sparked a significant political uproar in the state. Opposition parties alleged that members of the ruling BJP orchestrated the incident, while the BJP itself strongly condemned the act, demanding swift legal action against the perpetrators.

Numerous media bodies and journalists vocalized their outrage, labeling the event as a severe assault on the freedom of the press. Rishi Baruah, Director of Pratidin Media Network, conveyed on X that physical destruction of printed pages cannot erase the truth or silence the narrative. Local political leaders, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, were called upon to react, with some alleging direct involvement of specific BJP supporters.

Political figures like Akhil Gogoi and Jitendra Singh demanded impartial investigations, stressing the necessity for protecting freedom of expression and condemning actions seen as attempts to muzzle media voices. As political ramifications ripple through Assam, calls for transparency and justice dominate the discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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