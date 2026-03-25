Flames of Controversy: Assam Newspaper Burning Sparks Political Outcry

The controversial burning of several bundles of the Assamese daily 'Asomiya Pratidin' in Assam's Sivasagar district on Wednesday sparked a significant political uproar in the state. Opposition parties alleged that members of the ruling BJP orchestrated the incident, while the BJP itself strongly condemned the act, demanding swift legal action against the perpetrators.

Numerous media bodies and journalists vocalized their outrage, labeling the event as a severe assault on the freedom of the press. Rishi Baruah, Director of Pratidin Media Network, conveyed on X that physical destruction of printed pages cannot erase the truth or silence the narrative. Local political leaders, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, were called upon to react, with some alleging direct involvement of specific BJP supporters.

Political figures like Akhil Gogoi and Jitendra Singh demanded impartial investigations, stressing the necessity for protecting freedom of expression and condemning actions seen as attempts to muzzle media voices. As political ramifications ripple through Assam, calls for transparency and justice dominate the discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)