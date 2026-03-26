Empowering Global Harmony: Uniting Voices Chicago's India Tour

Uniting Voices Chicago's Voice of Chicago ensemble embarked on a transformative two-week tour in India, from March 20th to March 26th, 2026. Led by President Josephine Lee, 53 talented singers aged 14 to 18 showcased their vocal prowess across Panchgani, Mumbai, Dharamshala, and McLeod Ganj through performances and cultural exchanges.

The tour, aimed at fostering empathy and understanding, featured collaborations with notable artists like Leslie Nazareth and Mayuree Pandit, enhancing cross-cultural musical dialogue. Performances were held at key venues, such as the Initiatives of Change Auditorium and Willingdon Sports Club, promoting Chicago's rich musical diversity worldwide.

Josephine Lee emphasized the empowering role of music in unity and global citizenship as Uniting Voices Chicago continues its mission of nurturing young leaders through artistic expression. Over the last half-century, the ensemble has made a global impact, performing with luminaries such as Beyoncé and Nelson Mandela and participating in prestigious events, including Lollapalooza and Saturday Night Live.