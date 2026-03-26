Goa Celebrates Ram Navami with Grand Rituals and Harmony

Devotees thronged temples across Goa on Thursday to celebrate Ram Navami, marking the birth of Lord Ram with special prayers, bhajans, and festive rituals. Hundreds gathered from early morning at Shree Ramnath Temple in Ponda, South Goa, which was beautifully adorned with flowers and lights for the occasion.

Goa Governor Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju extended his greetings, urging people to work together to promote peace, harmony, and prosperity in society. Special pujas and traditional rituals were observed, with participants at the Shri Ram Devasthan Temple in Colvale engaging in Ramayana recitations, bhajan sessions, and prasad distribution.

The governor's message highlighted Lord Rama's virtues, noting his embodiment of righteousness, virtue, compassion, and ideal leadership. The festival inspires a reaffirmation of commitment to dharma and promotes happiness, health, and well-being by encouraging society to follow the path of righteousness.