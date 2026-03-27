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Sikkim's Leaders Extend Ram Navami Greetings

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang conveyed their greetings to the people on Ram Navami. They emphasized the occasion as a celebration of good over evil and called for the adoption of Lord Ram's teachings like truth and compassion in daily life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 27-03-2026 10:06 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 10:06 IST
Sikkim's Leaders Extend Ram Navami Greetings
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Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended their heartfelt greetings to the residents of the Himalayan state on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

The governor highlighted that Ram Navami marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ram, celebrated on the ninth day of the Chaitra month. He described the festival as a symbol of victory of good over evil and urged the people to imbibe Lord Ram's teachings, including truth, justice, and sacrifice.

Chief Minister Tamang echoed similar sentiments, lauding Lord Ram's life as an enduring example of virtue, truth, and duty. He wished for peace, prosperity, and health for every home, encouraging citizens to uphold integrity and compassion as they work towards a harmonious future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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