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Kumud Mishra: Crafting Characters with Conviction

Actor Kumud Mishra discusses his collaboration with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and how it influences his craft. Known for roles in Sinha's films like 'Article 15' and 'Thappad,' Mishra delves into his process, challenges, and the impact of Sinha’s films on societal discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 15:48 IST
Kumud Mishra: Crafting Characters with Conviction
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  • India

Actor Kumud Mishra highlights the synergy he shares with director Anubhav Sinha, emphasizing how repeated collaborations foster a deeper understanding of a filmmaker's vision. This rapport, Mishra says, provides a sense of security as it aligns with the director's worldview.

Mishra frequently features in Sinha's works, praising the director's ability to generate societal discourse through films like 'Mulk', 'Article 15', and 'Thappad'. The actor notes the evolving relationship and understanding of character intricacies in collaborative projects.

Despite challenges, such as his role in 'Thappad', Mishra commends Sinha's inclusive approach to filmmaking. He believes that the director's films ignite important conversations in a world where such dialogue is shrinking, demonstrating cinema's potential to inspire change.

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