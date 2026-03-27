Kumud Mishra: Crafting Characters with Conviction

Actor Kumud Mishra highlights the synergy he shares with director Anubhav Sinha, emphasizing how repeated collaborations foster a deeper understanding of a filmmaker's vision. This rapport, Mishra says, provides a sense of security as it aligns with the director's worldview.

Mishra frequently features in Sinha's works, praising the director's ability to generate societal discourse through films like 'Mulk', 'Article 15', and 'Thappad'. The actor notes the evolving relationship and understanding of character intricacies in collaborative projects.

Despite challenges, such as his role in 'Thappad', Mishra commends Sinha's inclusive approach to filmmaking. He believes that the director's films ignite important conversations in a world where such dialogue is shrinking, demonstrating cinema's potential to inspire change.