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Ola Electric's Bold Move: #EndICEAge Campaign Promises a Greener Tomorrow

Ola Electric has launched its #EndICEAge campaign to advance India's shift to electric mobility. Offering competitive pricing on its electric vehicles, Ola encourages consumers to choose EVs amid rising fuel costs. The campaign includes ownership assurances like buyback guarantees and extended warranties to promote a seamless transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 17:51 IST
Ola Electric's Bold Move: #EndICEAge Campaign Promises a Greener Tomorrow
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In a groundbreaking announcement, Ola Electric has unveiled its '#EndICEAge' campaign, aiming to propel India's shift towards electric mobility. The campaign features the introduction of competitively priced electric vehicles, enhanced by unique ownership guarantees.

Ola Electric is set to offer its Gen 3 S1 X (2kWh) and Roadster X (2.5 kWh) models at just Rs 49,999, with additional benefits worth up to Rs 50,000 available until March 31, 2026. These initiatives are designed to present electric vehicles as the most appealing choice for Indian consumers, particularly as fuel prices continue to escalate.

The company's Chairman and Managing Director, Bhavish Aggarwal, underscored the critical importance of energy security and the need to expedite the transition to energy independence. With customer-centric assurances such as a service trust guarantee, a buyback guarantee, and improved warranty terms, Ola Electric is committing to a hassle-free ownership experience. The company also guarantees buyback values of up to 60% and includes an eight-year extended warranty on its scooter and motorcycle portfolio.

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