Gartex Texprocess India 2026: Pioneering the Future of Textile Manufacturing

Mumbai is hosting the Gartex Texprocess India 2026, a critical exhibition for the country's thriving textile industry. This event is key to reaching the government's Vision 2030 export target of USD 100 billion, bolstered by technology, innovation, and collaboration.

The exhibition highlights advancements in garment manufacturing machinery, embroidery machines, and digital printing technologies. It facilitates knowledge exchange and networking across the textile value chain, providing industry professionals hands-on experience with new products and technologies.

The Indian textile sector is at a significant juncture, driven by global demand and policy support. The government recognizes the sector as a crucial contributor to economic growth, job creation, and sustainability. Gartex Texprocess India offers a platform for stakeholders to explore innovative solutions, ensuring the industry's continued evolution and expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)