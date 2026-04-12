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A Musical Legend's Swan Song: Asha Bhosle's Legacy

The passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle at 92 has left an indelible impact on the music world. Praised by leaders like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, her contributions to Indian music, spanning over eight decades, will forever resonate in the hearts of her admirers. Om Shanti.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-04-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 15:45 IST
A Musical Legend's Swan Song: Asha Bhosle's Legacy
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mourned the loss of iconic singer Asha Bhosle, calling it an 'irreparable loss to the realm of the arts.' Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92, leaving behind a legacy of music that transformed the Indian music scene.

Asha Bhosle, recognized as the 'Empress of Melody,' was noted for her vast vocal range and versatility, singing everything from romantic songs to peppy numbers across a career that spanned over 80 years. Her contribution has given Indian music a new identity, echoing in the hearts of many.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also expressed sorrow over her passing, noting the vitality of her artistic spirit. Asha Bhosle's career includes over 12,000 songs in various Indian languages, making her voice a staple across generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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