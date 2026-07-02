Bishops Breakaway: Schism in the Church over Unauthorized Ordination

Four bishops were ordained by the Society of St. Pius X in Switzerland, defying Vatican appeals and risking excommunication. The event, labeled a schismatic act by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, highlights tensions between the Society and the Church over adherence to the Second Vatican Council's reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Four New Bishops From A Breakaway Catholic Group Dedicated To The Old Latin Mass Were Ordained In Southwestern Switzerland On Wednesday | Updated: 02-07-2026 12:20 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 12:20 IST
Bishops Breakaway: Schism in the Church over Unauthorized Ordination
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In a significant act of defiance, four bishops from the breakaway Society of St. Pius X were ordained in Switzerland, directly challenging an appeal from Pope Leo. This unauthorized ceremony is expected to lead to excommunication for those involved, as it contravenes the Church's rule that only the pope can consecrate new bishops.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, a top Vatican official, expressed deep concern over the event, labeling it a 'schismatic act' that undermines the unity of the Catholic Church, which boasts 1.4 billion members worldwide. Thousands attended the ceremony in the Alpine village of Écône, despite the pope's last-minute plea to halt the ordinations.

The Society of St. Pius X has a history of rejecting key aspects of the Second Vatican Council, including the shift allowing the Mass to be celebrated in local languages instead of Latin. The Society claims the need for new bishops to lead its 733 priests worldwide, emphasizing ongoing tensions with the Vatican.

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