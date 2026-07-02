Royal Applause at Wimbledon: Princess of Wales Backs British Hopefuls

Britain's Princess of Wales, Kate, supported local players at Wimbledon, mingling with the crowd. She watched Arthur Fery win over Finnish competitor Otto Virtanen. Later, she joined Andy Murray at Court One to watch Katie Swan. Kate, a tennis fan, engaged with fans and staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kate | Updated: 02-07-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 19:03 IST
Royal Applause at Wimbledon: Princess of Wales Backs British Hopefuls
Kate

Britain's Princess of Wales, Kate, stepped into the Wimbledon spotlight on Thursday, offering her support to British players as they competed under the warm London sun. Dressed elegantly in a blue trouser suit, the 44-year-old princess arrived to cheer for Arthur Fery, one of the few remaining local challengers, as he faced Finnish qualifier Otto Virtanen on Court 18. Fery, the 23-year-old wildcard, emerged victorious with a resounding 5-7 7-6(3) 6-3 6-3 win. In a post-match interview, a delighted Fery admitted he might have been more nervous had he known royalty was present.

Later, the princess made her way to Court One, accompanied by Wimbledon legend Andy Murray, to witness Katie Swan's battle against the 26th seed, Madison Keys from the United States. A dedicated tennis enthusiast and patron of the All England Club, Kate engaged with early-arriving fans and exchanged pleasantries with ticket office workers.

Along with Fery, three other British players—Swan, Jacob Fearnley, and Jan Choinski—were in action on the same day, making it a notable occasion for British tennis supporters at Wimbledon.

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