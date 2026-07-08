Venezuelan Leadership Shuffle Amid Crisis

Venezuelan interim president Delcy Rodriguez appointed Jose David Cabello as head of the petrochemical firm Pequiven and Roman Maniglia to lead the tax authority Seniat. These appointments are part of a broader government strategy to support families affected by recent devastating earthquakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez On Tuesday Appointed Jose David Cabello As Head Of State Petrochemical Company Pequiven And Roman Maniglia To Lead The Countrys Tax Authority Seniat | Updated: 08-07-2026 05:06 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 05:06 IST
Venezuelan Leadership Shuffle Amid Crisis

Venezuelan interim President Delcy Rodriguez has announced key leadership changes, appointing Jose David Cabello as the head of the state petrochemical company, Pequiven, and Roman Maniglia to lead the country’s tax authority, Seniat, via social media on Tuesday.

Jose David Cabello, brother of Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, has previously managed the country’s tax authority for over a decade. Meanwhile, Roman Maniglia will simultaneously oversee operations at the state-run Bank of Venezuela. In addition to these appointments, Rodriguez named Calixto Ortega Sanchez as the new president of the Bank of Venezuela.

These strategic government reforms aim to reinforce efforts to aid families severely impacted by last month's catastrophic twin earthquakes.

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