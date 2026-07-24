Arkady Dvorkovich Suspends Role Amid EU Sanctions

Arkady Dvorkovich, the President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), announced on Friday his voluntary suspension from the organization. This decision follows his inclusion in the European Union's latest sanctions list against Russian entities and individuals connected to the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The EU's 21st sanctions package targets 170 entities and 48 individuals with possible punitive measures like asset freezes and travel bans. Dvorkovich criticized the sanctions as 'unlawful and unfair' and expressed his intention to challenge them. Nevertheless, he decided to step aside temporarily to ensure FIDE's stable functioning.

In his absence, Indian world chess champion Viswanathan Anand will assume the role of interim president. Meanwhile, the federation itself has also been affected by recent events, as it suspended Russia following a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling. The upcoming FIDE presidential election at the Chess Olympiad in Samarkand will proceed as planned.