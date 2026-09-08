Smithsonian Secretary Announces Retirement Amidst Trump Administration Criticism

Lonnie Bunch, the first Black secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, announced his retirement amidst numerous accusations from President Trump's administration concerning the portrayal of U.S. history in national museums. Bunch has been a significant figure in advocating for a comprehensive telling of America's diverse history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 22:22 IST
Smithsonian Secretary Announces Retirement Amidst Trump Administration Criticism
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The Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, Lonnie Bunch, has decided to retire, facing months of contention with President Donald Trump's administration over how U.S. history is depicted in national museums. Bunch, a historian and author, has led the institution since 2019 and played a crucial role in developing the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The Trump administration has criticized the Smithsonian, particularly its National Museum of American History, accusing it of emphasizing divisive narratives. The administration's stance has been seen as part of a larger effort to frame America's story from a conservative perspective, prompting protests within the museum community.

Despite the controversies, Bunch has emphasized the importance of telling a complete and unvarnished American history. In his farewell statement, Bunch expressed gratitude but made clear his commitment to defending the integrity of the Smithsonian's mission.

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