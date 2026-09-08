Congress Clash Over Triumphal Arch: Funding Feud Heats Up

A senior U.S. House Democratic lawmaker has urged House Speaker Mike Johnson to take legal action against the Trump administration's surge to construct a triumphal arch in Washington. The push comes amidst controversy over the lack of Congressional approval and funding for the project.

In a direct appeal, Representative Chellie Pingree, the leading Democrat on the subcommittee for national park funding, emphasized that Congress has neither appropriated the necessary funds nor granted any authority for the proposed structure.

Pingree warned that the administration is proceeding unchecked, predicting inaction from Congress. She called for immediate steps to file a lawsuit to halt the construction and preserve the legislative body's oversight.