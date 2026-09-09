Farewell to a Reformer: Norway Bids Goodbye to King Harald V

Norway bid farewell to King Harald V on Wednesday with a series of solemn ceremonies marking the end of a 13-day national mourning period.

A procession from the royal palace to Oslo Cathedral began at noon, attended by world leaders and tens of thousands of Norwegians paying tribute to a monarch celebrated for his reforms.

Harald's reign spanned over three decades, during which he modernized the monarchy while facing family challenges. Despite recent controversies, his legacy remains cherished, with a majority of Norwegians still supporting the monarchy.