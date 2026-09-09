Farewell to a Reformer: Norway Bids Goodbye to King Harald V
Norway mourns the passing of King Harald V, aged 89, with a series of ceremonial tributes culminating in his burial. King Harald was a transformative figure, celebrated for modernizing the monarchy over more than three decades. Thousands attended the procession and service, honoring his legacy amidst royal family challenges.
Norway bid farewell to King Harald V on Wednesday with a series of solemn ceremonies marking the end of a 13-day national mourning period.
A procession from the royal palace to Oslo Cathedral began at noon, attended by world leaders and tens of thousands of Norwegians paying tribute to a monarch celebrated for his reforms.
Harald's reign spanned over three decades, during which he modernized the monarchy while facing family challenges. Despite recent controversies, his legacy remains cherished, with a majority of Norwegians still supporting the monarchy.