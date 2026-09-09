Norway Bids Farewell to King Harald V Amid National Mourning

King Harald V of Norway was laid to rest on Wednesday as the nation concluded 13 days of mourning after his passing at age 89. Harald had served on the throne for over three decades, emerging as a reformative figure amidst a challenging period for the royal family.

A solemn procession from the royal palace to Oslo Cathedral marked the day's start, with tens of thousands lining the capital's streets in silence as the coffin proceeded. The church service was attended by international royals and world leaders, paying tribute to King Harald's immense impact globally.

Security was heightened for the funeral, described as the largest planned operation in Norwegian police history. The ceremony included a flyover by F-35 jets and ended with Harald's coffin placed in the royal crypt. Despite past troubles, the Norwegian monarchy maintains substantial public support, affirmed by a recent poll.