Art Amid Conflict: 'DAU' Debuts at Venice Amid Ukraine Tensions

The film 'DAU', directed by Ilya Khrzhanovsky, debuted at the Venice Film Festival amid controversy due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. This 20-year project chronicles the life of Soviet physicist Lev Landau. Its screening was opposed by Ukraine, and Khrzhanovsky highlighted his stance against the invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 19:36 IST
Art Amid Conflict: 'DAU' Debuts at Venice Amid Ukraine Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

'DAU,' an ambitious project by director Ilya Khrzhanovsky, was showcased at the Venice Film Festival amid ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Despite Ukraine's objections, the film captivated audiences with its historical narrative of Soviet physicist Lev Landau's life.

Khrzhanovsky, who recently renounced his Russian citizenship, has been vocal against the Russian invasion, expressing hope for Ukraine's victory. The director chronicled Landau's achievements and challenges against the backdrop of Soviet life, introducing time as a transformative character in this evolving project.

Though controversial for its lengthy development and unconventional production, the film is among 21 competing for Venice's prestigious Golden Lion, symbolizing Khrzhanovsky's dedication to enduring art amidst a troubled world stage.

TRENDING

1
Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Global
2
Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Global
3
Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Global
4
Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Floods

Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Flood...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

Fintech Is Rewriting the Risk Equation for Small-Business Lending

The World Is Containing More Epidemics, But Not Saving Enough Lives

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026