Art Amid Conflict: 'DAU' Debuts at Venice Amid Ukraine Tensions

'DAU,' an ambitious project by director Ilya Khrzhanovsky, was showcased at the Venice Film Festival amid ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Despite Ukraine's objections, the film captivated audiences with its historical narrative of Soviet physicist Lev Landau's life.

Khrzhanovsky, who recently renounced his Russian citizenship, has been vocal against the Russian invasion, expressing hope for Ukraine's victory. The director chronicled Landau's achievements and challenges against the backdrop of Soviet life, introducing time as a transformative character in this evolving project.

Though controversial for its lengthy development and unconventional production, the film is among 21 competing for Venice's prestigious Golden Lion, symbolizing Khrzhanovsky's dedication to enduring art amidst a troubled world stage.