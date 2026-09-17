Lights, Camera, Culture: Entertainment News Highlights

The latest entertainment news spans a wide array of topics, including a Palestinian film on puberty in Gaza, Netflix's exploration of the Lizzie Borden mystery, and tributes to fashion designer Bob Mackie. The news also covers cultural losses with the deaths of Peter Max and Bonnie Greer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 10:26 IST
Lights, Camera, Culture: Entertainment News Highlights
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The entertainment world is abuzz with diverse narratives, starting with a thought-provoking Palestinian film, 'Thirteen in Gaza.' Directed by Hosam Abu Dan, the movie portrays the challenges faced by a young girl entering puberty in the Gaza Strip. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Netflix is stirring intrigue with 'Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story' as it delves into the infamous murder mystery with a female-focused lens. The anthology creators, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, aim to shed light on the complex story of Lizzie Borden through Ella Beatty's performance.

The industry is mourning the loss of fashion icon Bob Mackie and pop artist Peter Max. While Mackie's outfits dazzled celebrities for decades, Max's art defined the 1960s hippie movement. Tributes poured in honoring these cultural titans whose legacies will continue to inspire generations.

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