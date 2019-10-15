Jason Sudeikis to headline 'Ted Lasso' comedy series at Apple

Actor Jason Sudeikis is set to star in "Ted Lasso" comedy series, which has been greenlit by Apple for its upcoming streaming service. The 44-year-old actor will portray the eponymous character, an idealistic all-American football coach, who, despite having no soccer coaching experience at all, is hired to manage an English football club.

Sudeikis will also write the pilot episode, in collaboration with Bill Lawrence, as well as executive produce the series, reported Deadline. Brendan Hunt, who co-starred Sudeikis in films such as "We're the Millers" and "Horrible Bosses 2", will also feature in the series as Coach Beard.

Lawrence and Jeff Ingold will also executive produce, while Liza Katzer will serve as a co-executive producer. Doozer Productions will produce the project in association with Warner Bros. Television.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)