Medium intensity earthquake hits Noida

Medium intensity earthquake hits NoidaPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 23:28 IST
A medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred near Noida in the national capital region (NCR) on Wednesday night, a central government agency said. The epicentre of the quake was 19 km southeast of Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of western Uttar Pradesh adjoining Delhi, the National Center for Seismology said
The earthquake occurred at 10.42 pm at a depth of 4 km, it added
Earlier, two earthquakes of magnitude 4.6 and 2.9 had occurred in Rohtak in Haryana on May 29.
ALSO READ
Special train from Jammu arrives in Delhi
Howrah-New Delhi AC Special Express cancelled due to cyclone 'Amphan'
Delhi returnee tests COVID-19 positive in Uttarakhand
Allow carrying two passengers in every ride: Auto-rickshaw drivers urge Delhi govt
2,000 DTC buses plying, number to increase further: Delhi Transport Minister