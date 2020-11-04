Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adani Gas signs pact to acquire defaulter Jay Madhok Energy's 3 city gas licenses

Jay Madhok Energy Pvt Ltd has been showcased by the oil regulator Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) over defaulting on timelines and alleged irregularities in the acquisition of the city gas license. "Adani Gas Ltd has signed a definitive agreement for acquisition of three Geographical Areas namely Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Kutch (East)," the firm said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 12:42 IST
Adani Gas signs pact to acquire defaulter Jay Madhok Energy's 3 city gas licenses
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Adani Gas Ltd on Wednesday announced the acquisition of city gas licenses for Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Kutch (East) from Jay Madhok Energy for an undisclosed sum of money. Jay Madhok Energy Pvt Ltd has been showcased by the oil regulator Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) over defaulting on timelines and alleged irregularities in the acquisition of the city gas license.

"Adani Gas Ltd has signed a definitive agreement for acquisition of three Geographical Areas namely Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Kutch (East)," the firm said in a statement. It, however, neither disclosed the name of the city gas license holder for the three cities nor the acquisition price.

"All 3 GAs have high volumes potential in terms of demand of over 6.5 million standard cubic meters per day over a period of 10 years. These geographical areas' (GA's) are under Phase 1 of Bharat Mala Pariyojana by NHAI which will further boost the development and volume growth," it said. Jay Madhok had in 2013 won the license to retail CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas to households and industries in Jalandhar in Punjab and two years later it got a license for Ludhiana and Kutch (East) in Gujarat.

The three cities were bid out in the 3rd city gas licensing round where the bidder offering to lay the longest length of gas pipeline and provide the most cooking gas connections got the license. But the firm, according to PNGRB, made little progress on its commitments. PNGRB in 2016 cancelled its licenses. Jay Madhok challenged the cancellation in Appellate Tribunal, which in April 2017 set aside the PNGRB order and asked the regulator to follow the set procedure for cancellation.

Since then the matter is pending before PNGRB and Jay Madhok had been seeking adjournments on one pretext or the other. In March 2019, PNGRB issued another notice to Jay Madhok over alleged irregularities in the networth used to acquire the license. It also alleged fraud in the furnishing of a loan sanction letter from Deutsche Bank AG, Singapore.

Sources said PNGRB will now have to examine if a sale of the license is permissible under the statute and what happens to the default by the original licensor. PNGRB can accord an approval if it concludes that such a deal is in the best interest of the development of the license.

With the acquisition, Adani Gas now has a license for 22 GAs. It has another 19 licenses in a joint venture with state-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC). These GAs cover 74 districts. "Ludhiana and Jalandhar are twin cities of Punjab and are major industrial and commercial hubs with very high-volume potential of CNG and piped natural gas (PNG) homes. Both cities are in the vicinity of the pipeline connectivity," the company statement said.

Kutch (East) in Gujarat is poised to take centre stage for the industrial development in Gujarat. "AGL has strong presence in Gujarat," it said, adding Kutch (East) is well connected with pipeline and LNG terminal infrastructures making it an attractive destination for the development of CGD network.

Given the availability of pipeline connectivity in the surroundings, all the 3 GAs will offer early monetisation opportunity to AGL. "The transaction is subject to necessary regulatory and other customary approvals," the statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Suresh P Manglani, CEO, Adani Gas said, "These 3 GAs offer high PNG and CNG volumes together with excellent infrastructure growth opportunities". "This transformational acquisition shall allow AGL to supply cleaner fuels - PNG in fulfilling much-awaited aspirations of a large number of homes, commercial and industrial consumers, Gurudwara, hotels, restaurants and environmental friendly CNG to automotive consumers in Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Kutch (East) GAs. This initiative by AGL shall further support the vision of central and state governments to provide PNG and CNG to all," he said.

Adani will aim to fast track the infrastructure developments across all these GAs, he added. "These 3 GAs shall add significant high volumes and infrastructure developments and will take AGL to a high growth trajectory.

"With the strong parentage of AGL, the residents of Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Kutch (East) shall also be beneficiary of best in class CGD networks, operations, maintenance, digital and customer-centric approach with continued focus on Health & Safety, community development and better returns to the stakeholders," he noted..

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Gland Pharma IPO to open on Nov 9; price band set at Rs 1,490-1,500 a share

Gland Pharma on Wednesday said its initial share-sale will open on public subscription on November 9 to raise about Rs 6,480 crore. In a virtual press conference, the company said it has fixed a price of Rs 1,490-1,500 per share for the ini...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 futures turn down after Trump falsely claims victory with key votes uncounted

U.S. stock futures turned down on Wednesday in volatile trade after President Donald Trump claimed that he had won the U.S. election even though millions of votes were still uncounted, raising the specter of a lengthy legal battle to resolv...

Small business activity fast reaching near-normal levels: Report

Business activity of the micro, small and medium enterprises - which are regarded as the backbone of Indian economy - is fast reaching near-normal levels, and rapidly adopting digital business tools to drive efficiency and growth, according...

WRAPUP 4-Trump falsely claims victory, after rival Biden voices confidence

President Donald Trump falsely claimed victory over Democratic rival Joe Biden on Wednesday with millions of votes still uncounted in a tight White House race that will not be resolved until a handful of states complete vote-counting over t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020