Saudi SABIC plans petrochemicals plant in Jubail -CEO to Asharq TV

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 18-01-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 22:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) plans to build a petrochemicals plant in the city of Jubail on the gulf coast in the Eastern Province, after a similar plant in South Korea starts production by year-end, CEO Yousef Abdullah al-Benyan told Asharq TV on Tuesday.

Al-Benyan added that the company views the Korean market as an opportunity to expand in Asia.

