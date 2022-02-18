Blinken accepts invitation to meet Russia's Lavrov late next week

U.S. Secretary of Antony Blinken has accepted an invitation to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov late next week provided Russia does not invade Ukraine, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday.

Blinken said earlier on Thursday he had sent a letter to Lavrov proposing a meeting next week in Europe.

