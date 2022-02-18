Blinken accepts invitation to meet Russia's Lavrov late next week
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2022 07:07 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 07:07 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of Antony Blinken has accepted an invitation to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov late next week provided Russia does not invade Ukraine, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday.
Blinken said earlier on Thursday he had sent a letter to Lavrov proposing a meeting next week in Europe.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Antony Blinken
- U.S.
- U.S. State Department
- Sergei Lavrov
- Ukraine
- Lavrov
- Europe
- Russia
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden orders forces to Europe amid stalled Ukraine talks
Biden and Macron review coordinated response against Russia over Ukraine
Invasion of Ukraine would be 'tragic miscalculation', Johnson warns Putin
US to continue taking defensive and deterrent steps: State Department on Ukraine conflict
Erdogan visits Ukraine hoping to play mediator with Russia