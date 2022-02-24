INSTANT VIEW-Putin authorises military operation in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine on Thursday in what appeared to be the start of war in Europe over Russia's demands for an end to NATO's eastward expansion. Shortly after Putin spoke in a special televised address on Russian state TV, explosions could be heard in the pre-dawn quiet of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Gunfire rattled near the capital's main airport, the Interfax news agency said.

COMMENTS: U.S. SENATOR MARK WARNER, CHAIRMAN OF SENATE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE, WASHINGTON:

"For more than 70 years, we have avoided large-scale war in Europe. With his illegal invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin has tragically brought decades of general peace to an end. Now the U.S. and our NATO allies must stand united and resolute against Putin's efforts to renew the Russian empire at the expense of the Ukrainian people." GEORGE KANAAN, HEAD OF CASH EQUITIES, BARRENJOEY CAPITAL, SYDNEY

"The market has been looking for an excuse to sell off and now they have a real one. Markets today are not like they were, with so many exchange traded funds and automation, they flick the switch when there is uncertainty like this and buyers go on strike. "That is why we are seeing the market gap like it is. There is brinkmanship happening and who knows where it can go from here."

CARLOS CASANOVA, SENIOR ECONOMIST APAC, UBP, HONG KONG "There is going to be more volatility in markets through two channels.

"Firstly, markets will go risk off so you'll see a selloff in risk assets and, in Asia, that means EM equities and high yield bonds. Second channel is that the escalation of tensions in Ukraine will exert upward pressures on global inflation through higher energy prices - Russia is a major energy exporter - but also food prices, so we expect to see higher core inflation that will last longer. "The Fed seems pretty relentless in its attempt to use demand side factors to control inflationary pressures so markets are reacting to that prospect of even more higher rate hikes."

MATT SIMPSON, SENIOR MARKET ANALYST, CITY INDEX, SYDNEY "Being in the Asian region ... it's not very often that we get this level of volatility, and the traders in Europe are yet to react, so we're going to see a follow through from the European open when that comes on through. I would expect there to be further selling pressures on those equity markets. Oil's not moving as much as you'd think. Brent's at $100. People love that number, ring ding ding. WTI's back at $95. So I'll be honest with you, oil's probably not moving as much as I thought it would have at this stage. I think gold is the new oil in this one, it's the most exciting move of the day."

CHRIS WESTON, HEAD OF RESEARCH, PEPPERSTONE "The market was always trying to judge if they would stop at Donbass, and it looks pretty clear that they are moving toward Kyiv, which was always one of the worst case scenarios, because we now have a long night ahead of us trying to understand how bad this gets, and what sanctions get put up, because there has to be a fresh round of sanctions now against Putin and the Russian government. And that's where the worst case, or the bear case scenario is for markets, and that's what we're seeing.

"There are no buyers here for risk, and there are a lot of sellers out there, so this market is getting hit very hard." JAMES ROSENBERG, EL&C BAILLIEU FINANCIAL ADVISOR, SYDNEY

"Military action in Eastern Europe has unsettled investors but the volumes haven't increased dramatically. I haven't seen any panic selling but clients with buy orders on have reduced them a bit." KENNY NG SECURITIES STRATEGIST, CHINA EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES INTERNATIONAL, HONG KONG

"Asian stock markets generally recorded significant losses today, and the worsening situation in Ukraine further impacted financial markets. "As there is still high uncertainty with Ukraine, Hong Kong stocks will still be affected in the short term. Under the cautious investor sentiment, it is expected that the Hong Kong stock market will not see a significant upward momentum in the short term, and even have the opportunity to re-test the previous low of 22,600-22,700."

