UN says woman who protested on Russian TV should not face reprisals

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 15-03-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 16:32 IST
The United Nations human rights office called on Russian authorities on Tuesday to make sure that an anti-war protester who interrupted Channel One television is not punished for exercising her right to free speech. The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the actions of a woman who interrupted a live news bulletin on Russia's state TV Channel One on Monday night to denounce the war in Ukraine amounted to "hooliganism".

Ravina Shamdasani, U.N. human rights spokesperson told a Geneva news briefing on Tuesday that Russian authorities should ensure that the woman "does not face any reprisals for exercising her right to freedom of expression".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

