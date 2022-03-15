UN says woman who protested on Russian TV should not face reprisals

The United Nations human rights office called on Russian authorities on Tuesday to make sure that an anti-war protester who interrupted Channel One television is not punished for exercising her right to free speech. The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the actions of a woman who interrupted a live news bulletin on Russia's state TV Channel One on Monday night to denounce the war in Ukraine amounted to "hooliganism".

Ravina Shamdasani, U.N. human rights spokesperson told a Geneva news briefing on Tuesday that Russian authorities should ensure that the woman "does not face any reprisals for exercising her right to freedom of expression".

