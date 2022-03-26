EU commission will discuss with stakeholders options on energy, Italy says
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Commission will discuss with all the involved parties options to ease the energy market crunch exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday, including a proposal to cap gas prices.
"The European Commission will discuss with stakeholders, the large oil and electricity companies, distribution companies and others," Draghi told a news conference after a summit of the EU leaders in Brussels.
He said the leaders agreed that any demand by Russia to receive payment in roubles for its gas exports would represent a breach of contract.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brussels
- Russia
- Italian
- Mario Draghi
- The European Commission
- Ukraine
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
'Nobody in their right mind wants war,' says New York restaurateur facing anti-Russian hate
Russian TV boosts Kremlin line on invasion after slow start
Ukraine's Zelenskyy accuses Russia of attack on humanitarian corridor in Mariupol
UN Security Council to discuss Russia claim