Left Menu

EU commission will discuss with stakeholders options on energy, Italy says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 26-03-2022 00:59 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 00:47 IST
EU commission will discuss with stakeholders options on energy, Italy says
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission will discuss with all the involved parties options to ease the energy market crunch exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday, including a proposal to cap gas prices.

"The European Commission will discuss with stakeholders, the large oil and electricity companies, distribution companies and others," Draghi told a news conference after a summit of the EU leaders in Brussels.

He said the leaders agreed that any demand by Russia to receive payment in roubles for its gas exports would represent a breach of contract.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
Beijing autoshow postponed due to COVID surge in China - sources

Beijing autoshow postponed due to COVID surge in China - sources

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia to roll out fourth COVID vaccine shot ahead of winter; COVID booster provides protection for over-65s after 15 weeks -UK data and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to roll out fourth COVID vaccine shot ahead o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022