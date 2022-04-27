Russia has halted gas inflows to Bulgaria-energy minister
Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 27-04-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 15:59 IST
Russia has halted physical gas flows to Bulgaria because of its reluctance to pay for gas with roubles, Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov said on Wednesday.
Deputy Prime Minister Assen Vassilev and Nikolov will be traveling to Brussels on Thursday to discuss the situation with the European Union officials.
