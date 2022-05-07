Left Menu

Ukraine working on diplomatic effort to save defenders at Azovstal works -Zelenskiy

Ukraine is working on a diplomatic effort to save defenders trapped in Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks and this involves influential intermediaries and states, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday.

Zelenskiy, who made the remarks in a late night video address, did not give details.

