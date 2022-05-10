Biden says he is worried Putin does not have a way out of Ukraine war
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he is worried that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not have a way out of the Ukraine war, and Biden said he was trying to figure out what to do about that.
