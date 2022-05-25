Left Menu

PM Modi condoles deaths in Ganjam accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condolences deaths in an accident in Ganjam district of Odisha.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 14:56 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condolences deaths in an accident in Ganjam district of Odisha. The Prime Minister also prayed that those injured in the accident recover at the very earliest.

"I am deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Odisha's Ganjam district. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those injured recover at the very earliest: PM @narendramodi," tweeted Prime Minister's office today. At least six tourists were killed and several others were seriously injured in a road accident near the Durgaprasad area in Ganjam district late on Tuesday night.

Pradhan, a fire officer, who was present at the site of the incident, said, "Six people were killed and over 40 injured after a bus overturned near Kalinga Ghat in Ganjam last night." "Tourists from West Bengal were returning from Daringbadi. It must have happened due to brake failure," the fire officer said.

Taking note of the incident, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, "Our administration is coordinating with Odisha officials for a speedy postmortem of the dead, treatment for the injured and their return. Rushing a high-level team led by Principal Secretary, Disaster Management and MLA Udaynarayanpur to Odisha." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

