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Unveiling Progress: PM Modi's Mega Connectivity Boost in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched connectivity projects worth Rs 18,680 crore in West Bengal, declaring them as catalysts for a new developmental chapter for the state and eastern India. The projects will enhance roads, rail, and port infrastructure, bolstering business, enterprise, tourism, and economic growth in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-03-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 16:28 IST
Unveiling Progress: PM Modi's Mega Connectivity Boost in West Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled major connectivity projects in West Bengal, with a combined value of Rs 18,680 crore. Speaking at an event, Modi emphasized that these projects mark the beginning of a new developmental chapter for both West Bengal and eastern India. He highlighted how the enhancements in infrastructure will significantly boost local business and enterprise.

The projects encompass roads, rail, and port systems, promising modernized logistics and a surge in economic activity. Key initiatives include the Kharagpur-Moregram expressway and new sections of national highways aimed at reducing travel time and improving connectivity. The projects are also expected to benefit farmers, traders, and entrepreneurs along with providing new opportunities in tourism.

Further strengthening the state's railway infrastructure, the PM launched rail line extensions and redevelopments under the Amrit Station scheme. Modi's efforts also extend to revitalizing port and water transport systems, essential for trade in the region. Crucial port projects, including the mechanization of berths at the Haldia Dock Complex and enhancements at Kolkata's docks, are underway to facilitate efficient cargo handling and promote river tourism.

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