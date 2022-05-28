Left Menu

Kerala: 18 more people arrested in Alappuzha PFI sloganeering case

The Kerala Police on Friday arrested 18 more people in connection with the PFI sloganeering case.

ANI | Updated: 28-05-2022 02:54 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 02:54 IST
Kerala: 18 more people arrested in Alappuzha PFI sloganeering case
The Kerala Police on Friday arrested 18 more people in connection with the PFI sloganeering case. "These were the people who were repeating the slogans raised by the child. Two people were arrested earlier", said Kerala Police.

Kerala High Court has directed police to take appropriate action against the Popular Front of India in connection with alleged provocative sloganeering in connection with the May 21 rally held in Alappuzha. Erattuepetta resident Anas, who carried the minor boy on his shoulders, was the first person to be arrested in the case.

In the viral video, a boy is seen raising the slogan that "Hindus should keep rice for their last rites and Christians should keep incense for their last rites. If your live decently, you can live in our land and if you don't live decently, we know Azadi (freedom). Live decently, decently, decently." This came as a direct threat to the Hindu and Christian population living in Kerala, with PFI warning the death penalty if they don't fall in line.

Kerala Police on Tuesday registered a case against PFI Alappuzha district president Nawas Vandanam and District Secretary Mujeeb in the hate speech matter under section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

