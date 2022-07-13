Germany expects direct but difficult dialogue with Russia at G20 - govt sources
- Country:
- Germany
Germany is expecting more open and direct discussions with Russia at the upcoming meeting of finance ministers from the Group of 20 nations, government sources said on Wednesday, after a G20 meeting in April was disrupted by walkouts.
"Most will want to adopt a different approach on the day after April," one of the sources added, referring to a walkout staged by top officials from Britain, the United States and Canada.
Efforts by Indonesia, which is hosting the meeting in Bali on Friday and Saturday, to reach agreement on a joint communique will be very difficult, the source said, adding that Russia and China were banding together more closely amid a crisis with the West over Moscow's war in Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indonesia bar chain shut after blasphemy charges over drinks promotion
Russia's Lavrov to join G20 meeting in Bali next week - embassy
Yellen to visit Japan, Indonesia, S.Korea, U.S. Treasury says
Russia's Lavrov to join G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Indonesia
Italy's Draghi says the Indonesian G20 presidency has ruled out presence of Putin at November group meeting, reports AP.