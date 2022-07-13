Left Menu

Germany expects direct but difficult dialogue with Russia at G20 - govt sources

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-07-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 15:56 IST
  • Germany

Germany is expecting more open and direct discussions with Russia at the upcoming meeting of finance ministers from the Group of 20 nations, government sources said on Wednesday, after a G20 meeting in April was disrupted by walkouts.

"Most will want to adopt a different approach on the day after April," one of the sources added, referring to a walkout staged by top officials from Britain, the United States and Canada.

Efforts by Indonesia, which is hosting the meeting in Bali on Friday and Saturday, to reach agreement on a joint communique will be very difficult, the source said, adding that Russia and China were banding together more closely amid a crisis with the West over Moscow's war in Ukraine.

