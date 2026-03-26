Left Menu

Indonesia's Strategic Shift: Easing Coal and Nickel Production Quotas

Indonesia considers relaxing production quotas for thermal coal and nickel if prices remain high. Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia suggests adjusting production plans based on market conditions. The country's current quotas aim to support prices by cutting output, with the potential for revisions as needed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 26-03-2026 06:31 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 06:31 IST
Indonesia's Strategic Shift: Easing Coal and Nickel Production Quotas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia, the leading global producer of thermal coal and nickel, is contemplating a strategic easing of its production quotas for these resources, contingent on sustained high market prices.

Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia stated on Wednesday that the nation may apply a 'measured relaxation' to its production plans, aligning with market demand and supply dynamics.

The move follows Indonesia's broader strategy of reducing mining output across various minerals to stabilize pricing. This includes a reduction in coal output to 600 million metric tons and setting the nickel ore production quota lower than industry demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro's 90-Day House Arrest: Health, Surveillance, and Politics

Bolsonaro's 90-Day House Arrest: Health, Surveillance, and Politics

 Global
2
OpenAI's Abrupt Shift: Disney's Billion-Dollar Sora Project Cancelled

OpenAI's Abrupt Shift: Disney's Billion-Dollar Sora Project Cancelled

 Global
3
Panama Ports Dispute Unfolds: Billion-Dollar Arbitration Battle Escalates

Panama Ports Dispute Unfolds: Billion-Dollar Arbitration Battle Escalates

 Global
4
NASA's Bold Move: Moon Base Plan and Mars Mission Overhaul

NASA's Bold Move: Moon Base Plan and Mars Mission Overhaul

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026