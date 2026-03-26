Indonesia's Strategic Shift: Easing Coal and Nickel Production Quotas

Indonesia, the leading global producer of thermal coal and nickel, is contemplating a strategic easing of its production quotas for these resources, contingent on sustained high market prices.

Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia stated on Wednesday that the nation may apply a 'measured relaxation' to its production plans, aligning with market demand and supply dynamics.

The move follows Indonesia's broader strategy of reducing mining output across various minerals to stabilize pricing. This includes a reduction in coal output to 600 million metric tons and setting the nickel ore production quota lower than industry demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)