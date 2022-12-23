Left Menu

Will provide LPG cylinders at Rs 500 to eligible beneficiaries from April: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that the state government will avail LPG cylinders at Rs 500 to all eligible beneficiaries.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaking to media on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that the state government will provide LPG cylinders at Rs 500 to all eligible beneficiaries. "We will include youth in the budget next month, this will benefit children and students. From April 1 onwards, we will also avail LPG cylinders at Rs 500 to all eligible beneficiaries so that low-income groups do not suffer due to inflation," Gehlot told reporters.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister said that the state government's schemes are providing relief to people suffering due to the price rise. From April 1, LPG cylinders will be given for Rs 500 to families belonging to BPL and under Ujjwala schemes of Rajasthan as well as to other poor families. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who came to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development works in Bharatpur, also addressed the Kisan Sabha held here and after this, during a conversation with the media, he said that there has been a serious water problem in Bharatpur in the past. There was also an attempt to bring Chambal water to Bharatpur.

He said that like other divisional headquarters, we want that all the development works should be done at a fast pace by conducting surveys in Bharatpur as well. Several projects are being brought to Bharatpur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

