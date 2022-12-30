Left Menu

Russia outlines plan for 'unfriendly' investors to sell up at half-price

Since Moscow sent its army into Ukraine in February, many Western companies - from energy producers to food and clothing chains - have left Russia. Minutes from a meeting of a government commission monitoring foreign investment listed a set of measures that could apply to "foreign persons associated with foreign states that commit unfriendly acts against Russian legal entities and individuals" when selling assets.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-12-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 22:04 IST
Russia outlines plan for 'unfriendly' investors to sell up at half-price
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Foreign investors from "unfriendly" countries selling stakes in Russian assets may have to do so at half-price or less, the finance ministry said on Friday, with the Russian budget potentially taking a 10% cut of any transaction. Since Moscow sent its army into Ukraine in February, many Western companies - from energy producers to food and clothing chains - have left Russia.

Minutes from a meeting of a government commission monitoring foreign investment listed a set of measures that could apply to "foreign persons associated with foreign states that commit unfriendly acts against Russian legal entities and individuals" when selling assets. The term "unfriendly" describes countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia in response to its military intervention, including members of the European Union, the United States, Japan, Canada, Britain and Australia.

It was not immediately clear how the government would choose to implement the measures and whether they would apply to every deal. Transactions may require an independent assessment of the value of the assets, with key performance indicators established for the new shareholders, according to minutes of the Dec. 22 meeting published on Friday by the finance ministry.

One condition stated: "The sale of assets at a discount of at least 50% of the market value of the relevant assets indicated in the asset valuation report." Another said sellers could be required to commit to one to two years of additional payments or an upfront charge of 10% of the overall transaction to Russia's federal budget.

A bill that would have enabled authorities to seize Western assets did not make it through parliament this summer. But a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Aug. 5 banned investors from unfriendly countries from selling shares in the most significant and transferable investments - key energy projects and banks - unless Putin issued a waiver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022