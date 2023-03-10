Left Menu

Delhi Police Special Cell busts International Narcotic Drug cartel in Delhi

"14.5 kg Methaqualone and one car used in transporting drugs were recovered from Delhi and Noida," said the officials in a statement.

ANI | Updated: 10-03-2023 15:10 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 15:10 IST
Delhi Police Special Cell busts International Narcotic Drug cartel in Delhi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police Special Cell busted an International Narcotic Drug cartel in Delhi on Friday, as informed by the officials. "14.5 kg Methaqualone and one car used in transporting drugs were recovered from Delhi and Noida," said the officials in a statement.

Reportedly, the cartel members used to store drugs at a house in a posh colony in Greater Noida. Adding to the information, the officials said, "Three active members of the cartel, who act as the major suppliers were arrested."

All of the three arrested are of African origin, as informed by the officials. Of the three arrested, two hail from Nigeria and one from Cote-d-Ivoire. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023