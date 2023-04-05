European shares fall as data signals slower economic recovery

European shares edged lower on Wednesday as investors maintained a cautious stance after data signalled a slower-than-expected pick-up in the euro zone's economic recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.2%, with industrial goods and services dropping 1.6%, while the utilities index climbed 1.4%. "There's a tilt towards defensives. There's confidence that if there's a lagged impact from tightening liquidity, it's going to fall on areas like commercial real estate, smaller business and larger businesses, which will be resilient," said Jamie Mills O'Brien, investment director at Abrdn.

"You've got the benefit from the repricing of rates that has outweighed the impact from tightening credit conditions." Despite starting 2023 on an upbeat note, European equities fell last month to record their worst March since 2020, as mixed economic data and recession worries clouded the outlook for the region's interest rates.

The euro zone's recovery picked up pace last month, but the upturn was uneven across industries and countries, according to a survey that showed price pressures remained elevated in the region. Euro zone government bond yields edged higher after European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member Gabriel Makhlouf on Tuesday argued that the euro area would need a stronger monetary policy response if it ends up in a wage-price spiral.

In other economic news, German industrial orders rose more than expected in February, driven by a strong growth in the vehicle construction sector. Investors will also be watching for commentary from ECB chief economist Philip Lane later in the day for more clues on the central bank's monetary tightening path.

Among individual stocks, Sodexo jumped 9.1% as the French catering and food services group plans to spin off and list its Benefits & Rewards Services business in 2024. Nexans fell 6.6% after top shareholder Invexans Limited UK decreased its stake in the French cable company.

Shares of UBS dipped 0.6% as the Swiss lender seeks to reassure shareholders that its unexpected takeover of rival Credit Suisse in the biggest bank rescue since the great financial crash can work. Italy's Telecom Italia edged up 1% after Italian media reports that KKR aims at improving its offer on network grid.

