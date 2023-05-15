Left Menu

Punjab: Sangrur Court summons Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Rs 100 cr defamation case

The court has asked Congress chief to appear before it on July 10.

ANI | Updated: 15-05-2023 15:49 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 15:49 IST
Punjab: Sangrur Court summons Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Rs 100 cr defamation case
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab's local court in Sangrur on Monday issued summons to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in a Rs 100 crore defamation case filed by Hitesh Bhardwaj, the founder of Hindu Suraksha Parishad. The court has asked Congress chief to appear before it on July 10.

Bhardwaj, has sought financial compensation of Rs 100 crore plus interest along with Rs 10 lakh as legal fees from the Congress chief for allegedly damaging the reputation of Bajrang Dal Hind by bracketing the organization with outlawed organizations like Popular Front of India (PFI) and other "Talibani" organizations in the poll manifesto released by the Congress ahead of the recent Assembly elections in Karnataka. "The allegation in form of comparison of Bajrang Dal Hind with PFI and other Talibani organization without any basic greatly maims and impairs the name and honour of the members of Bajrang Dal Hind and the Hindu Suraksha Parishad who number in the crores and also defames the followers of Lord Hanuman Ji who are reverentially worshipped by crores of Hindu practitioners as well as practitioners of Dharmic and Indian Religions who number more than one billion," said Bhardwaj, the plaintiff.

The Congress party earlier this month, in the run-up to the Karnataka elections, mentioned in its manifesto that it will take "decisive action" as per law including banning organisations like Bajrang Dal, the Popular Front of India and others if voted to power. Previously, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had lost his membership in Lok Sabha after being convicted by Surat's Sessions Court for two years in a criminal defamation case.

The case pertained to a remark Rahul Gandhi made using the surname 'Modi' while addressing a campaign event ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. At a rally in Karnataka's Kolar in April 2019, Rahul, in a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes; G7 plans new vaccine effort for developing nations, Yomiuri reports and more

Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigare...

 Global
3
China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China
4
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023