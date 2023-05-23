Islamist militants kill six at gas and oil extraction plant in Pakistan
Islamist militants stormed a gas and oil extraction plant in northwest Pakistan, killing four police and two private guards, police said.
Police official Irfan Khan told Reuters the incident took place late on Monday and continued for some hours into Tuesday in Hangu district near the Afghan border.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
