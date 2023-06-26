Maharashtra: 40-foot-long wall collapsed in Thane West following incessant rain

A 40-foot-long wall collapsed behind Viviana Mall in the Varthak Nagar area of Thane West following incessant rain, according to an official. No injuries were reported in the incident, said a Thane Municipal Corporation official.

Further information is awaited. Meanwhile, on Sunday, a portion of a building in Mumbai's Rajawadi Colony, Ghatkopar (East), collapsed following heavy rainfall.

Many people were buried under the debris of the building. However, soon after the incident, the rescue teams started evacuating people. Four people were evacuated on Sunday. At the same time, a search operation was on for the two people who were still trapped inside a portion of a 3-storey building that collapsed. The bodies of the two missing people were later recovered on Monday. The bodies were sent to Rajawadi Hospital, where they were declared dead.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade, NDRF, Police, Ward Staff, 108 Ambulance, and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) were involved in the rescue operation. (ANI)

