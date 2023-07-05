Left Menu

UK shares fall as mining, China-focussed stocks slip

British shares fell on Wednesday as mining stocks retreated on lower metal prices, while other China-exposed stocks fell as subdued data sparked concerns of slowing demand in the world's second largest economy. Both the blue-chip FTSE 100 and the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index fell 0.4%, each.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-07-2023 13:23 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 13:21 IST
UK shares fall as mining, China-focussed stocks slip
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British shares fell on Wednesday as mining stocks retreated on lower metal prices, while other China-exposed stocks fell as subdued data sparked concerns of slowing demand in the world's second largest economy.

Both the blue-chip FTSE 100 and the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index fell 0.4%, each. Industrial metal miners slipped 0.7% as most non-ferrous metals prices declined on a steady dollar and weak global economic data weighing on demand outlook.

A private-sector survey showed China's services activity expanded at the slowest pace in five months in June. "There are fresh concerns about the global economy powering down as data from China's service sector underlines how tepid the post-pandemic recovery has become," said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets, Hargreaves Lansdown.

China-exposed bank HSBC lost 0.7%, while insurer Prudential fell 1.6%. Bucking the trend, Keller Group jumped 11.1% after the engineering contractor said it expected full-year underlying operating profit to be materially ahead of market expectations.

Insurer Legal & General Group said its adoption of global accounting standard IFRS 17 would not alter its strategy, solvency or dividend plans, and it remained on track to achieve its 5-year ambitions. Its shares were down 1.6%. SIG fell 10.1% after the building materials supplier said it expected annual underlying operating profit at the lower end of current market expectations.

The FTSE 100 is up less than 1% so far in 2023 despite reaching record highs earlier this year, as concerns around a global economic slowdown and towering inflation prompting more monetary policy tightening dampened risk appetite. Investors would now be looking out for domestic services activity data for June and minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting due later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023