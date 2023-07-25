Left Menu

Uttarakhand: CM Dhami, senior BJP leaders hold meeting for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday held a detailed discussion with senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, state MPs and leaders regarding the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, informed a government press release.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami with MoS Ajay Bhatt (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday held a detailed discussion with senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, state MPs and leaders regarding the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, informed a government press release. The meeting was held at the official residence of Union Minister of State for Defense and Tourism Ajay Bhatt here in the national capital.

BJP national general secretary and state in-charge Dushyant Gautam, all MPs from Uttarakhand, state president Mahendra Bhatt and state general secretary (organisation) Ajay were present during the meeting. During the meeting, discussions were held regarding the success of the mass public relations campaign, public welfare schemes being run by the government and the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year.

Notably, the BJP had won all five seats in the state of Uttarakhand in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Earlier in the day, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tributes to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the country and said that the government is committed to the welfare of ex-servicemen and their families.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has also constituted a three-member high-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a timely and thorough investigation into cases of forgery in land-related sales deeds. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

